(WFRV) – Over 35 wholesale dealers in central Wisconsin had their licenses revoked after they allegedly didn’t properly follow administrative requirements.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), multiple wholesale sealer licenses have been revoked for dealers in Columbia County. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), revoked the licensees for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

The DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section reportedly determined that each dealer listed below violated state law when they didn’t maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke their licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner on April 6.

After a 30-day appeal period, the revocations became final on May 6.

Below is a list of the dealers that had their licenses revoked:

  1. Diamond Auto Group LLC
  2. East Lake Auto Solutions LLC
  3. Fab 5 Auto Group Inc
  4. I & L Auto Services LLC
  5. IMM Motoring LLC
  6. JG Automotive Sales LLC
  7. Kagyekum & Sons Motors LLC
  8. Karz Auto LLC
  9. KSolo Enterprise LLC
  10. Larry Services LLC
  11. Mazeland Auto LLC
  12. Optimus Auto Group LLC
  13. R & R Family Auto Group LLC
  14. Sanchez Auto Group LLC
  15. TS Auto Solutions LLC
  16. Vintage Auto Nation LLC
  17. 3 Brothers Autos LLC
  18. Best Deals Autos LLC
  19. Cash Cars Buyer Inc
  20. CP Automotors LLC
  21. Diverse Auto House LLC
  22. East Coast Remarketing LLC
  23. First Rydes LLC
  24. J Moore Enterprise LLC
  25. Jupiter Express Auto Inc
  26. Max Motor Sales LLC
  27. MCM Auto Group LLC
  28. Melgar Motors LLC
  29. Milan Auto LLC
  30. Mor & Mor Motors LLC
  31. Mya & Family Auto Dealers LLC
  32. Nationwide Autoparts LLC
  33. Qaulity One Auto Group Inc
  34. Rose Gold Motors LLC
  35. Stay Flyyy Auto LLC
  36. The Rightway Auto
  37. Triple Threat Chicago LLC
  38. Z & Z Family Autos LLC

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers. They also regulate and resolve disputes about dealership sales and warrant repairs.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.