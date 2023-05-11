(WFRV) – Over 35 wholesale dealers in central Wisconsin had their licenses revoked after they allegedly didn’t properly follow administrative requirements.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), multiple wholesale sealer licenses have been revoked for dealers in Columbia County. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), revoked the licensees for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

The DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section reportedly determined that each dealer listed below violated state law when they didn’t maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke their licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner on April 6.

After a 30-day appeal period, the revocations became final on May 6.

Below is a list of the dealers that had their licenses revoked:

Diamond Auto Group LLC East Lake Auto Solutions LLC Fab 5 Auto Group Inc I & L Auto Services LLC IMM Motoring LLC JG Automotive Sales LLC Kagyekum & Sons Motors LLC Karz Auto LLC KSolo Enterprise LLC Larry Services LLC Mazeland Auto LLC Optimus Auto Group LLC R & R Family Auto Group LLC Sanchez Auto Group LLC TS Auto Solutions LLC Vintage Auto Nation LLC 3 Brothers Autos LLC Best Deals Autos LLC Cash Cars Buyer Inc CP Automotors LLC Diverse Auto House LLC East Coast Remarketing LLC First Rydes LLC J Moore Enterprise LLC Jupiter Express Auto Inc Max Motor Sales LLC MCM Auto Group LLC Melgar Motors LLC Milan Auto LLC Mor & Mor Motors LLC Mya & Family Auto Dealers LLC Nationwide Autoparts LLC Qaulity One Auto Group Inc Rose Gold Motors LLC Stay Flyyy Auto LLC The Rightway Auto Triple Threat Chicago LLC Z & Z Family Autos LLC

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers. They also regulate and resolve disputes about dealership sales and warrant repairs.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.