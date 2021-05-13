NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

35-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Marinette Co.

AMBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to a release, dispatch received a call of the crash around 2:50 p.m. north of Dow Dam Road in the Town of Amberg on Tuesday, May 11.

After investigating the crash, Marinette County Chief Deputy James Hansen says a motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Krzystof Ciepalowicz from Armstrong Creek was traveling southbound on Old 38 Road when it appears he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, entering a ditch.

Deputies say Ciepalowicz was not wearing a helmet and appeared to have sustained critical injuries. He was later transported from the scene by rescue team members.

On Thursday, May 13, deputies say they were notified that Ciepalowicz died as a result of his injuries.

Investigation is continuing by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

