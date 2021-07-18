LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

35-year-old man dies after witnesses say he collapsed into the water at Cave Point County Park

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon after collapsing into the water at Cave Point County Park.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:39 p.m., deputies were notified that a 35-year-old man had gone swimming off the shore at Cave Point County Park, in the Town of Sevastopol, and upon exiting the water, collapsed and fell back into the water.

While law enforcement and medical units were heading to the scene, several bystanders reportedly went to the aid of the victim, pulled him from the water, and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Upon the arrival of authorities and medical experts, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information is being released at this time. This incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

