35th Luxembourg Fest of America will go on, scheduled for August 13-15

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – The 35th annual Luxembourg Fest of America will host the world’s largest Treipen-eating contest, and will be celebrated in Belgium, Wis.

The event is scheduled for August 13 through August 15 and will kick off Friday evening with live music. Reverend Rave & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys with Westside Andy will perform on Friday.

On Saturday (August 14) the event begins at 10:00 a.m. with a parade down Belgium’s Main Street to the festival grounds at Community Park. The parade will be led by the traditional Hammelsmarsch (sheep march), which has kicked off all Luxembourgish festivals.

Guests will have a plethora of events to enjoy including:

World’s largest Treipen-eating contest

Shop the Luxembourg Fest Street Market

Photo-op with the living statue of Luxembourg’s Gelle Fra

Brush up on Luxembourgish with signage labeled in Luxembourgish throughout the grounds

Caricature artist

Car show

Jolly Good Kids’ Zone

Live entertainment

Sunday is reserved for the Luxembourg Fest Polka Mass, which starts at 10:00 a.m. Following the mass will be the Luxembourg Fest pageantry. Pat and Rhonda Krier will be crowned during the pageantry.

The Luxembourg Fest planners are watching the local COVID-19 situation and all of the plans are scheduled to change.