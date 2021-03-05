FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

36-year-old Fond du Lac man arrested in meth bust sentenced to 25 years

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old Fond du Lac man is sentenced Friday for meth and gun-related charges.

According to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, Judge Robert Wirtz sentenced Adrian Irby to 14 years of prison followed by 11 years of extended supervision.

Irby’s convictions include:

  • Manufacture/Delivery Methamphetamine on or near Certain Places as a Repeater
  • Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent Methamphetamine on or near certain places
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon as a Repeater

Toney says Irby was a significant meth dealer and he hopes this sentence sends the message that the delivery of methamphetamine will result in serious consequences.

