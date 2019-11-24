36th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade provides holiday cheer

Green Bay residents got to enjoy the 36th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade Saturday.

The day started with pre-parade activities in front of the Brown county courthouse.

The parade took place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Jefferson and Stuart streets and ended on Washington Street.

Familes and their kids were able to enjoy seeing marchings bands and Santa and his reindeer in the parade.

“The best thing about the parade is the kid’s faces, for sure,” says Kathryn Kroll with Downtown Green Bay Inc. “You walk the parade route and the kids are just smiling from ear to ear or you see the cute little dancers that are in the floats. Everybody’s so happy and in such a festive mood and it’s just a really great experience.”

Everyone was also able to snap a photo with Santa and his reindeer after the parade.