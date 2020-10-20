$37 Million dollar question for Waupaca county residents

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)-On November 3rd, voters in Waupaca County will be asked an important question: Can Clintonville School District have $37 Million dollars? That question comes without a tax increase or additional tax.

The 2020 Clintonville Schools Referendum would add a new middle school to a portion of the high school. The existing middle school would be renovated and reintroduced as an elementary school. The Rexford/Longfellow campus would be closed and sold, and there would be an addition of a northside campus for all public schools to be in one location.

School Superintendent David Dyb says that the District has come up with a simple way to get this project done without raising taxes. ” The District would use any debt associated with the high school in the year 2021,” said Dyb. Additionally, interest rates are currently low, which helps any debt. ” We are also looking a favorable projected state aid,” said Dyb.

For more information on the 2020 Clintonville Referendum visit: https://www.clintonville.k12.wi.us/o/clintonville-public-school-district/page/cpsd-referendum

The mayor of Clintonville told Local 5, ” The school board worked hard on this plan, that can be done at no additional expense. It’s up to the voters to decide,” said Rich Beggs. Beggs said that it looked like a good plan.