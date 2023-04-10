APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man following a standoff on North Leminwah Street on Monday morning.

According to a release, at 3:06 a.m., authorities were sent to the 1100 block of North Leminwah Street for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers heard additional shots fired and identified a residence where the shots were coming from. A perimeter was established, and law enforcement attempted to make contact with anyone inside the house.

A man left the house and fired an additional shot into the air from what officers are saying appeared to be a rifle. The man then fled back inside the house, and as a precautionary measure, a shelter-in-place order was given.

The Appleton SWAT team, alongside crisis negotiators, was sent to help out at the scene. After continued conversations with the man, identified as Torey D. Robinson from Appleton, he eventually exited the home and was taken into custody.

Officers maintained a presence on the scene while additional residents of the home were removed from the home. No significant injuries were reported from this situation.

Appleton investigators obtained a search warrant and have been actively reviewing evidence from the house. Robinson is expected to have a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

“The safety of our citizens is our top priority, and we appreciate the public’s support and patience as we navigated this incident,” said Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department.

No further information was provided.