GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.

When authorities arrived, the victim said that his ex-wife hit him multiple times. The victim was identified as an 85-year-old man, and the ex-wife was identified as 37-year-old Dana Zimmerman.

Even though the two are divorced, the victim said that Zimmerman still lives with him, but she has her own room. When the victim got home, he said that Zimmerman was ‘acting different and seemed off’.

Zimmerman allegedly broke into the victim’s room later that night and punched him in the head three times. She then picked up the victim’s walking cane and hit him three times in the leg. He told authorities that he thought Zimmerman was going to kill him.

Authorities said the victim had a bloody temple, right arm and left leg. Zimmerman was placed in handcuffs and officials said that she was ‘highly intoxicated’ and blew a preliminary breath test of .267.

When deputies talked to Zimmerman, she said that the two went to Appleton and came back home. The victim then got ‘disgruntled’ and left. Zimmerman told officials there was no disturbance and nothing physical happened.

She denied hitting the victim with a stick. Authorities found red droplets that appeared to be blood in the house. Apparent smeared blood was also found on the floor.

A stick about 24″ in length was found in the bedroom.

Zimmerman is facing the following charges:

Physical Abuse of an Elder Person – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm, Likely to Produce Great Bodily Harm, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Due to the use of a dangerous weapon, the prison term can be increased by up to five years)

Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Due to the use of a dangerous weapon, the prison term can be increased by up to six months)



Court records show that Zimmerman is scheduled to have an adjourned initial appearance on June 21 at 8:30 a.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.