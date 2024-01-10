KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Kiel say they have arrested a man after they found 23 grams of methamphetamines inside his home.

According to a release from the Kiel Police Department, officers responded on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to a home on the 600 block of Freemont Street where they made contact with a man with a warrant.

Police say they searched the 37-year-old man’s home and found a number of drug-related items, including 23 grams of methamphetamine.

The man was then arrested and could face potential charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (2nd offense), two counts of Bail Jumping, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also arrested for probation/parole violations.

At this time, no other information is available. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.