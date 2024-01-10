OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident after an alleged hit-and-run with a pedestrian that killed a 38-year-old.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers were sent to a report of an accident on Ohio Street in the city of Oshkosh.

Preliminary investigations revealed a vehicle was traveling southbound on Ohio Street and was approaching 3rd Avenue when the vehicle hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was identified as a 38-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver a short time later. The vehicle in the accident was also located.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the incident. The roadway between Witzel and 3rd Avenue is still currently closed, and authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.