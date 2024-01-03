(WFRV) – Authorities say a 38-year-old Green Bay man was arrested for his role in a Christmas Day crash in Manitowoc County that left two women dead and multiple people hurt.

According to a release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, On December 25, 2023, 38-year-old Phillip Slezewski from Green Bay was headed north on I-43 near Centerville in his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban when he hit a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Officials say both vehicles lost control with the Tahoe entering the median, hitting the end of a guardrail, and coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway while the Suburban also entered the median, hit a guardrail, and came to a stop between the guardrail and a concrete pillar.

The driver of the Tahoe, 60-year-old Mark Vinton from Manitowoc, and his passenger, a 66-year-old woman from Two Rivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the Suburban, both Slezewski and a juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers, 71-year-old Clarine Slezewski and 38-year-old Heather Arcaro-Slezewski, both from Green Bay, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Phillip Slezewski has since been arrested for his role in the crash and could face the following potential charges:

Two counts of Causing Death by Knowingly Operating While Suspended

Two counts of Causing Great Bodily Harm by Knowingly Operating While Suspended

Possession of THC

Violation of Child Safety Restraint

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

At this time, Slezewski has not yet been officially charged with a crime and no other information is available on the incident. Local Five will update this story as more details are released.