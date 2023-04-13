Renderings for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s newest residence hall, which is expected to open in the fall of 2024. (Photo Credit: UWGB)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced it will be building a new residence hall, its first in more than 12 years.

According to the university, the new hall will be home to 200 students and will be specially designed (but not limited to) first- and second-year students to increase social and cultural opportunities.

Being built by Immel Construction, the residence hall will offer both two-person and four-person apartments with an array of shared collaboration and recreation spaces. After it’s completed, it will be the largest residence hall on campus.

“We know that students also learn where they live, so we’re thrilled to begin construction on our newest and largest residence hall, which will be a shining example of how UW-Green Bay is providing a comprehensive student experience that includes a strong co-curricular experience,” said Gail Sims-Aubert, Interim Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs.

In addition to a sleek design, the hall will feature high-efficiency water heaters, low-flow aerators, and additional sustainable plumbing options that will save thousands of gallons of water each year.

“Campus life can play an invaluable role in personal and educational growth,” added Sims-Aubert. “This new modern facility will greatly enrich their university experience and their rise as a Phoenix.”

Green Bay has renovated nearly every residence hall throughout the last couple of years, but this new hall will replace apartments that have been renovated several times and have now exceeded their useful life.

The $38-million project is reportedly being funded by University Housing Village Inc., a private, non-profit group that was formed for the development of affordable student housing at UWGB.

“Today’s residence halls play an increasingly important role in how students learn and live, contributing to both a student’s growth and future life success,” said Cort Condon, Chairman of the Board, University Village Housing, Inc. “UVHI is proud to make this learning environment a part of the UW-Green Bay experience.”

The new residence hall will be located near the Mauthe Center and the Kress Events Center, with officials expecting construction to be finished and opened to students by the fall of 2024.