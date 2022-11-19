GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade took place downtown in Green Bay. Spectators watching the parade say they are excited to see what it has to offer.

“I mean this is a great family event, it’s cold but you know I see a lot of people here just enjoying being a part of the community,” said Cheyenne Andruskamschulte Green Bay resident.

The “Taste of the Holiday” themed parade featured more than sixty local organizations. Green Bay’s Steve Sanders says he donned some special holiday headwear to see his first parade ever.

“Well actually this is my first time coming to a parade in general and i got two kids and they’re really excited so it kind of brings me joy to bring them and you know it gives me an opportunity to get out of the house and wear my special hat so,” said Sanders.

The parade began on Jefferson Street and concluded on Washington Street. Sanders says attending the event is the perfect way for people to spread holiday cheer.

“The way the world is right now I think everyone could use a little holiday cheer and the earlier the better and I think that’s why a lot of people want to come here. Everybody needs something good in their lives and this is going to bring alot of joy to people,” stated Sanders.

The parade is expected to take place again in downtown Green Bay next year for the 39th time.