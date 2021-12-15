39-year-old Appleton man sentenced after officers find a pound of meth

(WFRV) – A 39-year-old Appleton man was sentenced to 10 years of prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision Wednesday after officers found a pound of meth in a car he was driving during a pit stop in 2020.

According to a release, officers with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit conducted surveillance on two people that they believe were selling meth in the area on Sept. 24 of 2020.

Officers say the vehicle had returned from a residence in Milwaukee when it had stopped at a gas station in the Town of Lomira, which is when they recognized the driver as 39-year-old Justin Kautzer of Appleton, who had multiple active warrants for his arrest from different counties.

The release says this lead to his arrest and the arrest of his passenger. At that time, officers say Kautzer, who has multiple priors for drugs, battery and is a sex offender, was on probation.

The Department’s K9 then gave a positive hit on the car, which lead to officers searching the vehicle and finding a bag containing 425.7 grams of methamphetamine.

The release says both Kautzer and his passenger admitted to officers that they sell roughly a pound of methamphetamine in a two-day period. Explaining they distributed over 50 pounds since 2019.

“Methamphetamine has rapidly become the primary controlled substance threat in our community. Its use leads to psychotic, depraved, violent conduct, and it is highly addictive. This individual admits to distributing 50 pounds of the meth over a matter of months. He peddles poison for profit, and presents a grave danger to the fabric of our community,” said District Attorney Kurt Klomberg at the sentencing.

In the release, it states that Kautzer was sentenced Wednesday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries to 10 years of prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision for Possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.