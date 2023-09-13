OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old Oshkosh man has been officially charged with two counts of Child Abuse after a 2-month-old had to be flown to the Milwaukee Children’s Hospital late last week.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Michael Ormond has been arrested and formally charged by the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office with one count of Child Abuse – Intentionally Cause Great Bodily Harm and one count of Child Abuse – Intentionally Cause Harm.

On September 7, the Oshkosh Fire Department was sent to the 1200 block of South Westhaven Drive after reports of a sick child who reportedly appeared ‘weak and pale.’

Roughly five hours later, Oshkosh PD was notified by the Winnebago County Department of Human Services that there were injuries on the child that were consistent with child abuse.

It has been noted by authorities that Ormond was known to the child.

No further details have been released.