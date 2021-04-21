39-year-old Sheboygan driver receives serious injuries after crash, becoming trapped in flaming car

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash today that left a 39-year-old driver with serious injures.

According to a release, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls about the crash around 5:30 p.m. They say the crash happened near the 2100 block of North 40th Street in Sheboygan.

Deputies say the car was traveling south on 40th Street when the 39-year-old Sheboygan man drove left off-center. He then went into a drainage culvert and struck a tree.

Authorities say the driver became trapped in the car while it started on fire after the impact.

After law enforcement extracted the driver from the car, deputies say he was taken by ambulance to St. Nicholas Hospital with serious injuries