3D printing community in Green Bay create masks for medical workers

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

3D printing community in Green Bay create masks for medical workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Medical staff across the nation are running low on supplies, like masks to protect themselves while caring for those with coronavirus.

A group of 3D printing lovers in Green Bay have banded together to do their part to help medical workers here on the front lines.

“It doesn’t really surprise me when someone comes up with an idea what we can turn that idea into,” says Chris Higgins.

And just like a 3D printer, five people in Green Bay are turning an idea into a reality.

Two of them are Tom Rueckl and Chris Higgins, creating 1,200 medical shields within a matter of weeks.

The bands for the shields are being created from a few small 3D printers, which can make two bands at a time and then one big printer.

“I’m able to put out about 20 per day and others that are involved are probably doing about 20 per day,” says Rueckl. “So in order for us to get to that 1,200 number is going to be a task.”

The bigger printer, which will run you about $50,000, can make about six bands at a time, but takes eight hours.

The process is simple, but tedious.

“We started with a part design that was already out there, it was provided through the Prusa Printing Network and it’s a part for a headband,” says Higgins. “I downloaded the individual parts, the software takes care of optimizing, each layer of the printer lays out a bead of plastic and it just keeps working and it builds its way up until it builds the final product.”

The plexiglass for the shields will be provided by NEW Plastics in Luxemburg and cut by LaserForm in Green Bay.

Several teams banding together to help those protecting us all.

“We have these printers sitting around our houses and we make all sorts of fun little things normally,” says Rueckl. “But this is a way that we, we being a 3D printing community, can really do something to help here, that was the total motivation here.”

If you own a 3D printer and want to help make bands for the medical shields, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"