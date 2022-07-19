GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An electronic pop music duo is set to take the stage at Titletown for the final act in this summer’s free Titletown Beats.

Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte from 3OH!3 have been performing to crowds with their fun and edgy sounds since 2008, and now will be heading up to Green Bay on Saturday, August 13.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on a stage set up on the Titletown Plaza. Djay Mando will perform at 6:00 p.m. prior to 3OH!3 taking the stage.

There will be several things to do before the concert with a free boot camp class in the morning, giant games offered at noon, and Drinks with a View, starting at 1:00 p.m. Food will be available from food trucks and throughout Titletown as well.

LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY — Episode 945 — Air Date 11/13/2008 — Pictured: Musical guest 3OH!3 performs on November 13, 2008 — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

All parking will be free throughout Title Town and Lambeau Field’s parking lots. All attendees are asked not to bring carry-in food and beverages, lawn chairs, or umbrellas.

3OH!3’s biggest hit ‘DONTTRUSTME’ was a hit in the United States, peaking at 34 on June 20, 2009, on the Billboard Charts.

The Titletown Beats free summer concert series has featured Tai Verdes, Hunter Hayes, and now 3OH!3. Pop star Jason Derulo also made a stop in Green Bay earlier this year for a free concert of his own.

For more information about Titletown’s upcoming events in the City of Green Bay, you can visit its website here.