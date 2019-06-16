3rd Annual Car and Guitar show
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Residents were welcomed to go and check out some cool cars and music on Saturday.
The free Cars and Guitars show was held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Automobile Gallery located at 400 S. Adams St. in Green Bay.
Residents were able to see more than 300 different types of cars. Participants could also listen to live music while enjoying food and a beverage or two.
The event was $10 to enter your car for the show.
There were also two meal tickets available for guests which was sponsored by American Foods
