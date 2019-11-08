3rd annual Tasting for the Troops raises money towards veterans village

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Rotary Club of Appleton West is once again helping out veterans with their annual fundraiser.

The 3rd annual Tasting for the Troops event took place at the Riverview Gardens Thursday evening.

The tasting included wine, beer, and spirits while guests enjoyed music put on by Jazz Orgy.

All proceeds of the tasting event will help the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association in creating a veterans village in the area.

“As we all come together as a community and try to do our best to raise money and show our support for all of the amazing work that they’ve done for us, for all of the sacrifices that they’ve made for themselves and for their families. We can show them support by doing this for veterans that need transitional housing and end of life care.” -Katie Heim: Chair, Tasting for the Troops

Local Wisconsin veteran art was also displayed and auctioned off at the event.