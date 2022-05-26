KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – For the third time in one week, a bomb threat was made to the Kiel Area School District, and the city canceled its Memorial Day Parade amid safety concerns.

The Kiel Police Department announced that a third threat was received on May 26 around 6:50 a.m. The threat was reportedly sent in an email.

The threat referred to the ongoing Title IX investigation that is being done by the Kiel Area School District. The decision to hold classes virtually was already made previously.

No students or staff were at the middle school or district offices. No devices were found in the building.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting in trying to find the source of the three bomb threats.

The City of Kiel posted that with the ongoing security concerns, the Memorial Day Parade is canceled.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was provided.