4 adults, 3 children in care of Red Cross after fire claims Howard home

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Four adults, three children, and a dog are all safe after a fire claimed their Howard home Monday evening.

According to the Village of Howard Fire Department, crews from fire departments across the Green Bay arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Shawano Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

Firefighters say they found the attached garage on fire, the roof collapsed, and the fire burning across the roof of the home. Packerland Fire Units, referring to the partnership between the Green Bay area fire departments, quickly knocked down the fire but overhaul efforts took several hours.

The home sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

Justin Kern with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin says the family – two parents, their two adults sons, and three grandchildren – are in its care. Kern says in these cases most families will be given lodging at a hotel and provisions for basic needs and health services.

While it took 16 command units approximately 2 hours to fully extinguish the fire, the scene wasn’t cleared until about 10:30 p.m. The collective efforts of the fire companies contributed to limiting the fire damage inside the residence and saving most of the occupant’s belongings.

Rescue crews say the property is valued at $181,000; total damage including personal property is valued at approximately $240,000.

The fire is under investigation; however Howard FD says it is not suspicious in nature.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5