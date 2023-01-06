PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive.

A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander on December 22.

The victim stated that she had been held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake, deputies say.

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been arrested and charged by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office with the following charges:

Jay William Lloyd (38 years old) Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd & subsequent offense) False Imprisonment (Party to a crime) (Repeater) Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater) Battery (Repeater) Received a $20,000 cash bond

(38 years old)

Laura Lynn Schultz (38 years old, from Rhinelander) False Imprisonment (Repeater) False Imprisonment (Repeater) Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd & subsequent offense) Received a $15,000 cash bond

(38 years old, from Rhinelander)

Andrew Paul Horbinski (30 year old) False Imprisonment (Party to a crime) False Imprisonment (Party to a crime) Possession of Methamphetamine Felony Bail Jumping Robbery with Use of Force Received a $15,000 cash bond

(30 year old)

Darren Marcus Hewison (33 years old, from Rhinelander) False Imprisonment (Repeater) (Party to a crime) False Imprisonment (Repeater) (Party to a crime) Possession of Methamphetamine (Second & subsequent offense) Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater) Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater) 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse – Sexual Assault) 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) Strangulation & Suffocation (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury) Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury) Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater) Received a $20,000 cash bond

(33 years old, from Rhinelander)

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department with this investigation.

No additional details were provided.