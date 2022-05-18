MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has announced this year’s award winners.
Recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance, and future educational goals.
This year over $27,000 in scholarships were awarded.
Scholarships are awarded annually through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
Northeast Wisconsin recipients listed below:
- Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship a $1,500 scholarship
- Emma Geib of Greenleaf, Brown County
- Alisha Klemme of Plymouth, Sheboygan County
- Chloe LaCrosse of Forestville, Door County
- Kaylee Mess of Rosendale, Fond du Lac County
