MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has announced this year’s award winners.

Recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance, and future educational goals.

This year over $27,000 in scholarships were awarded.

Scholarships are awarded annually through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

Northeast Wisconsin recipients listed below:

Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship a $1,500 scholarship Emma Geib of Greenleaf, Brown County Alisha Klemme of Plymouth, Sheboygan County Chloe LaCrosse of Forestville, Door County Kaylee Mess of Rosendale, Fond du Lac County

