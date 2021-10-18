4 teens in custody following homicide investigation near Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV)- According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, a 47-year-old woman is dead following a hit and run incident on Thursday, October 14.

Following numerous leads, and what Law Enforcement is describing as “citizen’s help,” officials have taken four suspects into custody that are believed to be connected to the investigation.

According to Officials, the woman died while trying to intervene in an attempted auto theft in the 1100 block of W. North Avenue. She was hit by a dark-colored SUV which then fled the scene heading Eastbound on W. North Avenue near two a.m.

According to Local 5’s sister station, CBS-58 in Milwaukee, the suspect is believed to be Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola of Oshkosh.

During a press conference held by the Wauwatosa Police Department, Officials say that Officers worked throughout the night handling this investigation. The Department wants to thank the fellow agencies currently assisting in this investigation.

Officials also wanted to give special praise to witnesses who are described as helping Police get them to where they are now. They want to continue to remind community members that “if you see something, say something.”

As of now, four juvenile teens are in custody regarding this homicide investigation. Law Enforcement explains that currently there is a 13-year-old and 15-year-old male, and a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old female are currently being held at the Milwaukee Juvenile Justice Center.

Police say they could not release any additional information at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

Local Five will update this story when new details are released to the public.