MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four teens are in custody for resisting arrest after a reported stolen vehicle out of southcentral Wisconsin was found crashed into a tree.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened on the city’s west side around 4:40 p.m. on March 23.

Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Gammon Lane for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When leaving the parking lot, the vehicle crashed into a tree near Moraine View, officers say. Five people ran from the scene, however, officers were able to take four of them into custody.

Officers also reported finding a loaded gun inside the stolen vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Cross Plains earlier that week.

The four juvenile boys face the following potential charges:

14-year-old Resisting Arrest Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime) Possessing Burglarious Tools

15-year-old Resisting Arrest Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime) Being an Adjudicated Delinquent in Possession of a Firearm

15-year-old Resisting Arrest Obstructing Authorized use of Identifying Documents Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime) Criminal Trespass

17-year-old Resisting Arrest Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime)



The Fitchburg Police Department and Cross Plains Police Department assisted with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information was provided.