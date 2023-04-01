MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four teens are in custody for resisting arrest after a reported stolen vehicle out of southcentral Wisconsin was found crashed into a tree.
According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened on the city’s west side around 4:40 p.m. on March 23.
Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Gammon Lane for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
When leaving the parking lot, the vehicle crashed into a tree near Moraine View, officers say. Five people ran from the scene, however, officers were able to take four of them into custody.
Officers also reported finding a loaded gun inside the stolen vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Cross Plains earlier that week.
The four juvenile boys face the following potential charges:
- 14-year-old
- Resisting Arrest
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime)
- Possessing Burglarious Tools
- 15-year-old
- Resisting Arrest
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime)
- Being an Adjudicated Delinquent in Possession of a Firearm
- 15-year-old
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing
- Authorized use of Identifying Documents
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime)
- Criminal Trespass
- 17-year-old
- Resisting Arrest
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Party to a Crime)
The Fitchburg Police Department and Cross Plains Police Department assisted with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, no additional information was provided.