SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after a two-vehicle crash collided with a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk in Sheboygan.

According to a release, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of North 21st Street and Saemann Avenue.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a pickup truck driving southbound on North 21st Street collided with a vehicle that was heading eastbound on Saemann Avenue.

As a result of the crash, an involved vehicle left the roadway and hit a group of pedestrians. Among the pedestrians that were hit was a 4-year-old girl, who sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Three other individuals were reportedly transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Both drivers involved in the crash remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

“The Sheboygan Police Department would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to all involved in this tragic incident,” said officials.

No additional details were provided.