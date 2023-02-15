OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A young girl in Oconto Falls is selling jewelry at her mother’s boutique.

Rowan Messersmith may only be 4 years old, but she’s already following in her mother’s footsteps. At her mother Samantha’s artistic boutique Serendipity by Sami, Rowan is making items like necklaces, keychains, and bracelets.

Samantha Messersmith says, “It warms my heart because art has always been something I’ve been passionate about and she’s always been artistic since she was a little kid. Being able to see that she wants to grow into that, it’s the best thing.”

Messersmith also says Rowan was overwhelmed going to school and then to an afterschool program. She decided to pull Rowan out of the afterschool program so she could spend time at the boutique.

We asked Rowan what she likes most about making jewelry.

Rowan says, “I like selling to customers who give money to me to get toys.”

She has only been selling her necklaces for a short while, but Rowan has already sold some that have been shipped to various locations around the country.

While she is touched that her daughter wants to take after her, Messersmith also hopes Rowan learns a thing or two.

“I’m hoping I can teach her a little bit about being self-sufficient, and just having that independence, not just a financial independence but an independence of being your own person too,” Messersmith says.

If you wish to check out some of Rowan’s creations, you can reach out to her mom via Facebook.