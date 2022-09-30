The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

PERU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a farm accident that resulted in a 4-year-old’s death.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on September 28 around 8:10 p.m., a call came in regarding a 4-year-old who was hit by a skid steer. The incident happened in the Town of Peru.

Multiple agencies, including a helicopter, responded to the scene. When crews arrived, medical care was provided to the child. However, the 4-year-old reportedly ended up dying at the scene.

Authorities say that the preliminary investigation showed the skid steer was operated by an adult family member when the child was hit and ran over by the machine.

The incident is reportedly under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was provided.