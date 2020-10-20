4-year-old Wisconsin boy missing since July found safe in Michigan

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A child abducted in Wisconsin in summer was found safe in Michigan on Monday night.
According to affiliate WDJT, 4-year-old Azariah Petrick was reported missing in August after he was last seen in late July in Pleasant Prairie.
At the time, Pleasant Prairie Police believed Azariah was with his 30-year-old father Mark Anthony Petrick.
WDJT reports Michigan State Police were dispatched to the Village of Kingsley at around 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, for a tip about a missing child from Pleasant Prairie.
The caller told authorities he had seen a missing child on Facebook and was certain the child and father were staying in a motorhome.
Troopers say they immediately detained the father of Azariah. Petrick was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail.
Azariah was returned to his mother, according to authorities.
