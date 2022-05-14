Watch the full ceremony in the video above

(WFRV) – It was a night to remember for 40 educators and staff in eastern Wisconsin as part of the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards Program.

This program recognizes school employees and teachers from 27 school districts, who were voted on by parents and community members for their outstanding work in the classroom and school.

The winners were categorized into five categories:

  • Culture creator in the work environment – How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture?
  • Community involvement – How has the employee positively impacted the community?
  • Innovation in work – How has the employee demonstrated innovation in their work area?
  • Student connection – In what ways has the employee built positive relationships with students?
  • Social/emotional well being – How has the employee impacted the social/emotional well being of students and/or the school environment?

Below are the winners of the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards

Culture Creators

NameSchool DistrictPosition
Kim TiegsChiltonElementary/5th/6th Grade Music Teacher
Jeanne CourneeneElkhart Lake-GlenbelahElementary/Middle School Principal
Carrie SchumacherFond du LacLiteracy Coach
Kristin SorensonManitowocProgram Support Teacher, Intellectual Disabilities & Autism
Luanne BaryenbruchManitowocHead Custodian
Tara BassOakfieldCustodian
Chad BauknechtTwo RiversPrincipal, Magee Elementary School
Steve HillWaupunDistrict Administrator, Waupun Area School District
Mackenzie ChitkoWaupunTechnology Education Teacher, Waupun Junior/Senior High School

Community Involvement

NameSchool DistrictPosition
Diane HassingerElkhart Lake-GlenbeulahElementary/Middle School Administrative Assistant
Ann Buechel-HaakElkhart Lake-Glenbeulah District Administrator
Debbie HammannElkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Director of Special Education/Pupil Services
Sarah ArenzKiel6th Grade Teacher
Joy SpatchekReedsville3rd Grade Teacher
Amanda PribekTwo RiversSpecial Education Teacher, Koenig Elementary School
Lisa KleinTwo RiversCareer & College Readiness coach, Two Rivers High School

Social/Emotional Well Being

NameSchool DistrictPosition
Khristy KnudtsonFond du LacEnglish Teacher, Fond du lac High School
Katie ReimerFond du LacClassroom Teacher, Lakeshore Elementary
Jennifer KonenHilbertStudent Support Specialist/Curriculum Director
Lisa DelsmanManitowocTeacher/Advisor, Washington Middle School
Michele FossManitowocFamily & Consumer Science Teacher, Lincon High School
Deb MillerManitowocInstructional Aide, Jackson Elementary
Amber HarriganRandom LakeCounselor, Random Lake Elementary School
Melissa WieseReedsvilleBusiness Education Instructor, Junior & Senior High School
Lara StudeeSheboyganPrincipal, Sheboygan Leadership Academy
J.R. LesperanceSheboygan FallsCustodian, Sheboygan Falls Middle School
Amy LawrenzSheboygan FallsFood Service Supervisor, Sheboygan Falls School District
Hailey KintopfStockbridge4K Teacher, Stockbridge School District

Student Connections

NameSchool DistrictPosition
Deb KoneckeKohlerSpecial Education Aide, Kohler School District
Becky ArmbrusterMishicotScience Teacher & STEM Coordinator, Mishicot Middle School
Stacey RiceSheboygan FallsHearing Impaired Interpreter, Sheboygan Falls Middle School
Laura ReevesTwo Rivers6th Grade Science Teacher, L.B. Clarke Middle School
Sheena BrieskeWaupunReading Specialist, Meadow View Primary School

Innovation in Work

NameSchool DistrictPosition
Ashley WanigerManitowocSchool-to-Work Coordinator, Manitowoc Lincoln High School
Tammy SchiselNew HolsteinHigh School Office Manager, New Holstein High School
Kurt WismerNorth Fond du LacBusiness, Marketing & IT Teacher, North Fond du Lac School District
Jodi HilbelinkOostburgIntellectual Disabilities Teacher, Oostburg Middle School
Mike TrimbergerRandom LakeDistrict Administrator, Random Lake School District
Bruce BrunnerSheboygan FallsAgriculture Teacher, Sheboygan Falls High School
Lynn BubSheboygan Falls Principal, Sheboygan Falls Elementary School

Congratulations to all those who were celebrated!