(WFRV) – It was a night to remember for 40 educators and staff in eastern Wisconsin as part of the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards Program.

This program recognizes school employees and teachers from 27 school districts, who were voted on by parents and community members for their outstanding work in the classroom and school.

The winners were categorized into five categories:

Culture creator in the work environment – How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture?

– How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture? Community involvement – How has the employee positively impacted the community?

– How has the employee positively impacted the community? Innovation in work – How has the employee demonstrated innovation in their work area?

– How has the employee demonstrated innovation in their work area? Student connection – In what ways has the employee built positive relationships with students?

– In what ways has the employee built positive relationships with students? Social/emotional well being – How has the employee impacted the social/emotional well being of students and/or the school environment?

Below are the winners of the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards

Culture Creators

Name School District Position Kim Tiegs Chilton Elementary/5th/6th Grade Music Teacher Jeanne Courneene Elkhart Lake-Glenbelah Elementary/Middle School Principal Carrie Schumacher Fond du Lac Literacy Coach Kristin Sorenson Manitowoc Program Support Teacher, Intellectual Disabilities & Autism Luanne Baryenbruch Manitowoc Head Custodian Tara Bass Oakfield Custodian Chad Bauknecht Two Rivers Principal, Magee Elementary School Steve Hill Waupun District Administrator, Waupun Area School District Mackenzie Chitko Waupun Technology Education Teacher, Waupun Junior/Senior High School

Community Involvement

Name School District Position Diane Hassinger Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Elementary/Middle School Administrative Assistant Ann Buechel-Haak Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah District Administrator Debbie Hammann Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Director of Special Education/Pupil Services Sarah Arenz Kiel 6th Grade Teacher Joy Spatchek Reedsville 3rd Grade Teacher Amanda Pribek Two Rivers Special Education Teacher, Koenig Elementary School Lisa Klein Two Rivers Career & College Readiness coach, Two Rivers High School

Social/Emotional Well Being

Name School District Position Khristy Knudtson Fond du Lac English Teacher, Fond du lac High School Katie Reimer Fond du Lac Classroom Teacher, Lakeshore Elementary Jennifer Konen Hilbert Student Support Specialist/Curriculum Director Lisa Delsman Manitowoc Teacher/Advisor, Washington Middle School Michele Foss Manitowoc Family & Consumer Science Teacher, Lincon High School Deb Miller Manitowoc Instructional Aide, Jackson Elementary Amber Harrigan Random Lake Counselor, Random Lake Elementary School Melissa Wiese Reedsville Business Education Instructor, Junior & Senior High School Lara Studee Sheboygan Principal, Sheboygan Leadership Academy J.R. Lesperance Sheboygan Falls Custodian, Sheboygan Falls Middle School Amy Lawrenz Sheboygan Falls Food Service Supervisor, Sheboygan Falls School District Hailey Kintopf Stockbridge 4K Teacher, Stockbridge School District

Student Connections

Name School District Position Deb Konecke Kohler Special Education Aide, Kohler School District Becky Armbruster Mishicot Science Teacher & STEM Coordinator, Mishicot Middle School Stacey Rice Sheboygan Falls Hearing Impaired Interpreter, Sheboygan Falls Middle School Laura Reeves Two Rivers 6th Grade Science Teacher, L.B. Clarke Middle School Sheena Brieske Waupun Reading Specialist, Meadow View Primary School

Innovation in Work

Name School District Position Ashley Waniger Manitowoc School-to-Work Coordinator, Manitowoc Lincoln High School Tammy Schisel New Holstein High School Office Manager, New Holstein High School Kurt Wismer North Fond du Lac Business, Marketing & IT Teacher, North Fond du Lac School District Jodi Hilbelink Oostburg Intellectual Disabilities Teacher, Oostburg Middle School Mike Trimberger Random Lake District Administrator, Random Lake School District Bruce Brunner Sheboygan Falls Agriculture Teacher, Sheboygan Falls High School Lynn Bub Sheboygan Falls Principal, Sheboygan Falls Elementary School

Congratulations to all those who were celebrated!