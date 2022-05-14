Watch the full ceremony in the video above
(WFRV) – It was a night to remember for 40 educators and staff in eastern Wisconsin as part of the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards Program.
This program recognizes school employees and teachers from 27 school districts, who were voted on by parents and community members for their outstanding work in the classroom and school.
The winners were categorized into five categories:
- Culture creator in the work environment – How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture?
- Community involvement – How has the employee positively impacted the community?
- Innovation in work – How has the employee demonstrated innovation in their work area?
- Student connection – In what ways has the employee built positive relationships with students?
- Social/emotional well being – How has the employee impacted the social/emotional well being of students and/or the school environment?
Below are the winners of the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards
Culture Creators
|Name
|School District
|Position
|Kim Tiegs
|Chilton
|Elementary/5th/6th Grade Music Teacher
|Jeanne Courneene
|Elkhart Lake-Glenbelah
|Elementary/Middle School Principal
|Carrie Schumacher
|Fond du Lac
|Literacy Coach
|Kristin Sorenson
|Manitowoc
|Program Support Teacher, Intellectual Disabilities & Autism
|Luanne Baryenbruch
|Manitowoc
|Head Custodian
|Tara Bass
|Oakfield
|Custodian
|Chad Bauknecht
|Two Rivers
|Principal, Magee Elementary School
|Steve Hill
|Waupun
|District Administrator, Waupun Area School District
|Mackenzie Chitko
|Waupun
|Technology Education Teacher, Waupun Junior/Senior High School
Community Involvement
|Name
|School District
|Position
|Diane Hassinger
|Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|Elementary/Middle School Administrative Assistant
|Ann Buechel-Haak
|Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|District Administrator
|Debbie Hammann
|Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|Director of Special Education/Pupil Services
|Sarah Arenz
|Kiel
|6th Grade Teacher
|Joy Spatchek
|Reedsville
|3rd Grade Teacher
|Amanda Pribek
|Two Rivers
|Special Education Teacher, Koenig Elementary School
|Lisa Klein
|Two Rivers
|Career & College Readiness coach, Two Rivers High School
Social/Emotional Well Being
|Name
|School District
|Position
|Khristy Knudtson
|Fond du Lac
|English Teacher, Fond du lac High School
|Katie Reimer
|Fond du Lac
|Classroom Teacher, Lakeshore Elementary
|Jennifer Konen
|Hilbert
|Student Support Specialist/Curriculum Director
|Lisa Delsman
|Manitowoc
|Teacher/Advisor, Washington Middle School
|Michele Foss
|Manitowoc
|Family & Consumer Science Teacher, Lincon High School
|Deb Miller
|Manitowoc
|Instructional Aide, Jackson Elementary
|Amber Harrigan
|Random Lake
|Counselor, Random Lake Elementary School
|Melissa Wiese
|Reedsville
|Business Education Instructor, Junior & Senior High School
|Lara Studee
|Sheboygan
|Principal, Sheboygan Leadership Academy
|J.R. Lesperance
|Sheboygan Falls
|Custodian, Sheboygan Falls Middle School
|Amy Lawrenz
|Sheboygan Falls
|Food Service Supervisor, Sheboygan Falls School District
|Hailey Kintopf
|Stockbridge
|4K Teacher, Stockbridge School District
Student Connections
|Name
|School District
|Position
|Deb Konecke
|Kohler
|Special Education Aide, Kohler School District
|Becky Armbruster
|Mishicot
|Science Teacher & STEM Coordinator, Mishicot Middle School
|Stacey Rice
|Sheboygan Falls
|Hearing Impaired Interpreter, Sheboygan Falls Middle School
|Laura Reeves
|Two Rivers
|6th Grade Science Teacher, L.B. Clarke Middle School
|Sheena Brieske
|Waupun
|Reading Specialist, Meadow View Primary School
Innovation in Work
|Name
|School District
|Position
|Ashley Waniger
|Manitowoc
|School-to-Work Coordinator, Manitowoc Lincoln High School
|Tammy Schisel
|New Holstein
|High School Office Manager, New Holstein High School
|Kurt Wismer
|North Fond du Lac
|Business, Marketing & IT Teacher, North Fond du Lac School District
|Jodi Hilbelink
|Oostburg
|Intellectual Disabilities Teacher, Oostburg Middle School
|Mike Trimberger
|Random Lake
|District Administrator, Random Lake School District
|Bruce Brunner
|Sheboygan Falls
|Agriculture Teacher, Sheboygan Falls High School
|Lynn Bub
|Sheboygan Falls
|Principal, Sheboygan Falls Elementary School
Congratulations to all those who were celebrated!