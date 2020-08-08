Success at the 40th annual Otto Grunski Runski 5k walk/run event

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic may have gotten away with being the cause of several of our favorite events being canceled. However, one special event prevailed; the 40th annual Otto Grunski Runski was held in Menasha on Saturday and residents were sure not to miss out.

According to a member of the Otto Grunski Runksi marketing and advertisement team Ned Hughes, this year’s event was forced to cut out several of its activities due to COVID-19, however, organizers were still happy they were able to hold the inclusive 5k run/walk event.

Hughes shared that to keep participants safe during the event, organizers capped participation at 125 people with five groups of 25 people running at the same time with heats being spaced 20 minutes apart.

The event took place at Jefferson Park along Lake Winnebago in Mensaha, and was open to all members of every age and running level in the community.

Hughes said the proceeds made from the Grunski Runski will go back into the City of Menasha.

