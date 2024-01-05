RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – An adult woman in southern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a child under the age of 13.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on January 3 an investigation was done into an alleged inappropriate relationship between a 41-year-old woman and a child under the age of 13. The suspect was identified as Kerry Hughes.

Hughes allegedly sent inappropriate messages and had physical, and sexual contact with the child. The child reportedly corroborated the allegations against Hughes.

Officials say that a third party that Hughes confided in also corroborated the allegations. It is also mentioned that there was information obtained that there are other possible victims.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with information to call 262-636-3323.

Hughes was taken into custody and reportedly refused to provide a statement. Court records show that Hughes has been charged with the following:

1st Degree Child Sexual Assault _Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse w/Person under Age of 13 Felony

Use a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime Felony

Child Enticement-Sexual Contact Felony

Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex Act Felony

Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child Felony



She was in court on January 4 for her initial appearance and has a cash bond set at $250,000. She is due back in court on January 10.

No additional information was provided.