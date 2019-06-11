42-year-old Kaukauna man passes away from motorcycle crash injuries

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) — According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old Kaukauna man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Deputies say just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd, a small group of motorcyclists were traveling together on CTH M near Clarks Point Road in the Town of Winneconne.

One of the motorcycles hit some loose gravel after negotiating the curve, and crashed into the ditch.

Officials say it was believed at the time that both the operator and his passenger sustained only minor injuries related to the crash.

No citations were issued, and alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

However, authorities say six days later on June 8th the operator of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Robert Winkers, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.