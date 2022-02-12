WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Sturgeon spearing season is officially underway.

“We got setup and we were just kind of sitting there for two hours and all of a sudden a fish kind of came from underneath us and out to the right and we saw it and we shot him with the spear,” said Ed Schuh from Ripon recounting his sturgeon spearing story.

The DNR said that there were 431 sturgeon harvested on day one of the season. Nineteen of these fish were over 100 pounds and the largest of the day was 141 pounds.

Almost 12,700 people got licenses to spear hunt sturgeon this year.

After spearing a sturgeon, the hunters have to make their way to one of the registration stations where DNR staff weighs and tags their catches.

The hunters don’t seem to mind the extra time it takes to complete these tasks. After all, having patience is a huge component of a successful sturgeon spearing season

“It’s just a challenge you sit there for so long and all of a sudden a fish comes through and it’s like boom there it is,” says Schuh.



DNR officials said they expect the sturgeon harvest this year to be lower than previous years. A major reason for that is that the water in the lakes is murkier than in previous years. Water clarity, the depth that hunters will be able to see clearly into the water, averages about 10.71 feet across the Winnebago system of lakes.

DNR officials also said that sturgeon will likely be leaner than in previous years. The reason for this was a poor spawning season for gizzard shads which is a major food source for sturgeon.

Nonetheless, on day one of sturgeon spearing season Lake Poygan in Winnebago County was littered with ice shanties. As they left the lake, the sturgeon hunters stopped to pose for pictures with the sturgeon they speared. Some of the fish were so big they had to be strapped to the top of people’s trucks.

Many of the sturgeon hunters had to work in teams to be able to even lift the sturgeon into their trucks.

Even the hunters that weren’t able to spear a sturgeon on Saturday said they still had a good time trying.

“The adrenaline, it’s like shooting a big buck there’s no other feeling like it,” said Dennis Drehmel from Fond du Lac.

“It was my first year and I was a little hesitant about just sitting there watching the hole but it was exciting,” said Sherrie Demell from Fond du Lac who is Drehmel’s spearing partner.

Sturgeon spearing season runs for 16 days or until any of the pre-determined harvest caps are met. Those caps are 1,200 male sturgeon, 875 adult females, and 400 juvenile females.

DNR officials and local police departments remind sturgeon hunters that no ice is 100 percent safe and to make sure you use common sense when you go out there. They also remind sturgeon hunters to be careful of slipping and falling. A DNR official told Local Five News that one person injured themselves sturgeon hunting when they slipped on the ice.





