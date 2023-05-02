GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Army Reserve unit based out of Green Bay is heading to Eastern Europe to support Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.

The 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, commanded by Major Nicholas A. Berger of Sherwood, has been training for the deployment since the summer of 2022 and will depart this spring.

The unit will support U.S. Army V Corps, with the objective of demonstrating commitment to NATO allies and partners while building readiness, increasing interoperability, and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

The 432nd has previously been deployed to Eastern Europe in 2020 and 2017, Afghanistan in 2011, Iraq in 2008 and 2003, Kosovo in 2000, Bosnia in 1995, and Kuwait in 1991.

They’re also part of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), headquartered at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. USACAPOC(A) is made up of around 12,000 soldiers and comprises 98% of the nation’s Civil Affairs forces.

For more information on the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), click here.