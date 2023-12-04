FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 44-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after appearing to stab another man during a fight in Fond du Lac.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers responded at 4:31 a.m. to the 100 block of East 1st Street for reports of a man being stabbed in the hand during a fight inside a home.

Police say they worked with the Fond du Lac County Communications Center to help direct the 35-year-old victim safely out of the home. The injured man was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his hand.

Officials then say they set up a perimeter and negotiated with the 44-year-old roommate who remained inside the home for 20 minutes before peacefully surrendering.

After being arrested, the suspect was taken to a local hospital with an unrelated medical issue. Once he is medically cleared, authorities say he will be taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges stemming from the stabbing incident.

Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department say this is believed to be an isolated act of violence as both the suspect and the victim live together.

At this time, no other information is known and the incident remains under investigation.