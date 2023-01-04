MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Manitowoc resulted in numerous violations as well as a couple of arrests.

The Manitowoc Police Department released the results from the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign ran from December 16 through New Year’s Day.

Officials say there were four OWI arrests during the campaign. Additionally, citations were issued and arrests were made during traffic stops.

The following statistics were provided:

Ten speeding violations

Ten operating after revocation or suspension violations

One traffic sign or traffic light violation

Three vehicle registration violations

23 miscellaneous violations

Three felony arrests

There was no additional information provided.