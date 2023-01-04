MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Manitowoc resulted in numerous violations as well as a couple of arrests.
The Manitowoc Police Department released the results from the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign ran from December 16 through New Year’s Day.
Officials say there were four OWI arrests during the campaign. Additionally, citations were issued and arrests were made during traffic stops.
The following statistics were provided:
- Ten speeding violations
- Ten operating after revocation or suspension violations
- One traffic sign or traffic light violation
- Three vehicle registration violations
- 23 miscellaneous violations
- Three felony arrests
There was no additional information provided.