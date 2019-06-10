45-year-old Athelstane woman dies from injuries after May 29th accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOWN OF STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) -- A 45-year-old woman from Athelstane has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash that happened on May 29th.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. when a vehicle driving northbound on CTH A, when it went into the shoulder, lost control and crossed the centerline hitting a southbound vehicle.

The 45-year-old was identified as Jennifer Vania and was the passenger of the northbound vehicle.

The two occupants of the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

Marinette County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.