45-year-old Athelstane woman dies from injuries after May 29th accident
TOWN OF STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) -- A 45-year-old woman from Athelstane has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash that happened on May 29th.
The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. when a vehicle driving northbound on CTH A, when it went into the shoulder, lost control and crossed the centerline hitting a southbound vehicle.
The 45-year-old was identified as Jennifer Vania and was the passenger of the northbound vehicle.
The two occupants of the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.
Marinette County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.
