FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old who had a large criminal history that dates back to 2019 has been found guilty of 12 felony charges, including five counts of Possessing Child Pornography.

According to a release, on June 24 District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Michael L. Miller has been found guilty of the 12 felony charges. Miller faces over 150 years in prison, the court revoked bond and a pre-sentence investigation report has been ordered.

Sentencing is set for September 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Court records show that Miller was a suspect in connection to multiple suspicious fire investigations within Fond du Lac.

Miller ultimately admitted to starting nine fires from September 2019 through April 2020. When investigators examined Miller’s cellphone in connection with the investigation, authorities say they found “thousands of images of pornography.”

“During the course of the serial arson investigation investigators discovered the defendant in possession of child pornography, which has a devastating impact on victims as those digital images are continually shared over and over again. Miller is now being held accountable for his crimes and our community is safer as a result,” said Toney.

The remaining counts were dismissed and read-in court. Miller faces the mandatory minimum prison sentence on each child pornography count.

According to Toney, the investigations were led by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with assistance from the North Fond du Lac Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation, and Department of Natural Resources.

The 12 felony charges include:

5 counts of Possessing Child Pornography

2 counts of Arson

2 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property

1 count of Burglary

This case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.

Local 5 will provide an update when further details are released.