45-year-old Fond du Lac resident severely injured in crash involving parked vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old Fond du Lac resident has severe injuries after a crash.

According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash happened on Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. near N. Main St. at Arndt St.

Officers say a vehicle hit another vehicle that was parked on Main St. They say when they arrived there was a pedestrian who was hit during the crash and had a severe leg injury.

Department officials say the pedestrian is a 45-year-old resident from Fond du Lac. They were later sent to a hospital for treatment.

The post says the driver that created the crash is a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident, who was found unconscious and transported to SSM Health.

Overall, officers say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

