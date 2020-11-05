45-year-old Merrimac man arrested for alleged attempt to sexually exploit underage Oshkosh girl

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The FBI- led initiative, Operation Kick Boxer, has resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Merrimac man, who reportedly traveled to Oshkosh with intentions of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Zachary Wood, traveled from Merrimac to Oshkosh with the expectation of having sex with the 14-year-old girl.

Police arrested Wood by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with one count of distributing child pornography in violation and one count of “use of a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.”

Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert E. Hughes said, “This arrest underscores the important collaborative work of Operation Kick Boxer. The suspect made plans on the Internet to meet and take advantage of what he thought was a vulnerable young girl, instead, he met us. The FBI will continue to work with local, state, federal, and international partners in sharing information and resources to bring dangerous child predators to justice.”

The Operation Kick Boxer initiative’s purpose is to identify and arrest distributors and manufactures of child sexual abuse materials and to recover child victims of sexual abuse.

“Operation Kickboxer continues to have an international impact in protecting vulnerable children

from predators,” said United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger. “The remarkable success of

Operation Kickboxer comes largely from the extraordinary partnership between law

enforcement agencies of all levels, around the globe.”

