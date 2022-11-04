GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect.

According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block of North Military Avenue.

Deputies say that two fans, as well as copper and aluminum were taken. Footage shows a person on a bicycle pulling a ‘baby trailer’ that was seen entering the parking lot for the business and then leaving at 12:57 a.m.

Authorities also noted that the same bicycle was possibly seen entering the parking lot around 2:28 p.m. that same day.

