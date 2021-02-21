NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

46-year-old Porterfield man found dead after snowmobile strikes tree in Marinette Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old man from Porterfield is dead after his snowmobile hit a tree near the Town of Wagner on Saturday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, just before midnight, deputies responded to a report from a snowmobiler who had come across a snowmobile that had gone off the trail on a curve and struck a tree.

Officials say the lifeless body of the driver of the crashed snowmobile was found at the scene of the crash on trial # S-1 west of State Highway 180.

The Marinette County Assistant Medical Examiner pronounced the victim, identified as 46-year-old Tony Camps, dead due to head and internal injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will update the story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship

Notre Dame, Mishicot, and Howards Grove girls moving on to state

Kaukauna wrestling looks to cap off season with state team title

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon holds court, FVA road teams advance in regionals

Kimberly, Notre Dame, Freedom girls advance to sectional finals