46-year-old Porterfield man found dead after snowmobile strikes tree in Marinette Co.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old man from Porterfield is dead after his snowmobile hit a tree near the Town of Wagner on Saturday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, just before midnight, deputies responded to a report from a snowmobiler who had come across a snowmobile that had gone off the trail on a curve and struck a tree.

Officials say the lifeless body of the driver of the crashed snowmobile was found at the scene of the crash on trial # S-1 west of State Highway 180.

The Marinette County Assistant Medical Examiner pronounced the victim, identified as 46-year-old Tony Camps, dead due to head and internal injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will update the story as it progresses.