SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 46-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested Monday afternoon for his 5th OWI offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, A trooper was out conducting speed enforcement when they said they saw a Buick LaCrosse at 3:43 p.m. headed south on County Road Y in Sheboygan at a speed above the posted speed limit.

Officials say the trooper activated his emergency lights but the driver refused to pull over until later pulling into a driveway.

The driver, 46-year-old Raymond L. Denny from Sheboygan, attempted to go inside the residence but by using verbal commands the trooper was able to get him to return to his vehicle.

Officials state that Denny showed signs of impairment when he was approached and following the completion of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested for his 5th Operating While Under the Influence offense.



