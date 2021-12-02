47-year-old Fond du Lac man almost crashes into HWY crew worker, arrested for 5th OWI

FOND DU LAC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested Thursday for his 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OWI).

According to a release, local deputies asked the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post to respond to a crash on Kinker Rd. west of Highway 45 for a vehicle that hit a piece of Fond du Lac Highway Department equipment.

State Patrol explains a highway crew worker had to jump from the piece of machinery just before it was hit.

Before law enforcement was able to get to the scene, the driver apparently left on foot but was later located by witnesses nearby.

Officials with the State Patrol identified the driver as Tony Schumacher. When interviewed by State Patrol personnel, Troopers say Schumacher admitted to being the driver in the crash.

The release says Schumacher was transported to a local hospital, where a Trooper administered standardized field sobriety tests. He was later arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Law enforcement says Schumacher was out on bond for a previous OWI arrest. State Patrol Troopers say the charges may be referred pending the outcome of the crash investigation.