47th annual food fair encourages international cuisine, community connections Video

APPLETON, Wis. - Xavier Catholic Schools celebrated their final food fair Sunday.

The 47th International Food Fair was held at Xavier high school in Appleton for the community to enjoy one last time.

This was a free event which featured 10 different food booths, musical entertainment, a children's fair and more.

The food fair began in 1972 as a high school event to raise money for tuition assistance and scholarships for students.

Organizers explained why this was the last year for the food fair.

"It just takes a lot of manpower to do this," says Lisa Pfaff. "We have 1,600 volunteer hours that we need fulfilled throughout the day, Families are busy now and it's a big commitment for our system."



