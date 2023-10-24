POYNETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old man threatened a Columbia County deputy early Saturday morning after he was arrested for his 5th Operating While Intoxicated offense.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 12:10 a.m. about a driving complaint in the Township of Arlington that reported a vehicle going “ditch to ditch.”

A Columbia County deputy and an officer from the Poynette Police Department responded to the area and were able to find the vehicle in the Village of Poynette.

Officials say the driver, 48-year-old Richard A.A. Checots of Poynette, was found to not have a driver’s license and appeared to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

An OWI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested. Following his arrest, authorities say the man began to threaten the deputy.

Checots was then taken to the Columbia County Jail where he was booked on charges of OWI 5th offense, Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement, Possession of THC, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Revoked.