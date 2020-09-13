49-year-old Calamusa man suffers serious injuries after ATV crash

CALAMUSA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 49-year-old Town of Calamus man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Dodge County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Ridge Road near Jackson Road, in the Township of Calamusa, for a report of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash.

Upon arrival, officials say emergency responders found a 49-year-old Town of Calamus man, unresponsive and having sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities report the man was taken to a local hospital where he was later transferred to a hospital in Madison.

The victim’s current status is not known at this time.

After further investigation into the incident, deputies determined the ATV was headed southbound on Ridge Road when it lost control and overturned, ejecting the lone driver who was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time, but the lack of helmet use is a factor in the significance of the victim’s injuries.

